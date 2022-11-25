NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02.

NuCana Trading Down 1.5 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NCNA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.34. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

