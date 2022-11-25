Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

