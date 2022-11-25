NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,500.67 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,221.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

