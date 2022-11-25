NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $5,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,780.00.
NYSE:NVR opened at $4,500.67 on Tuesday. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
