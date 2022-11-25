Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

NYSE OXY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.