Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Buys £89,100 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 891 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £89,100 ($105,356.51).

LON:OCN opened at GBX 885 ($10.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 870.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 903.17. The stock has a market cap of £312.96 million and a PE ratio of 627.66. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 795 ($9.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,075 ($12.71).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

