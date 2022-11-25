Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Buys £89,100 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 891 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £89,100 ($105,356.51).
Ocean Wilsons Price Performance
LON:OCN opened at GBX 885 ($10.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 870.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 903.17. The stock has a market cap of £312.96 million and a PE ratio of 627.66. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 795 ($9.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,075 ($12.71).
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile
See Also
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.