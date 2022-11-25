Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

ODC opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $229.26 million, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

