ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $32.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ONON. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in ON by 3.0% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ON by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

