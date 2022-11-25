ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $32.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ONON. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.17.
ON Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of ONON stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $46.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.