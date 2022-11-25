ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $80.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

