Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,773,583 shares of company stock worth $331,384,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 268,214 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

