Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

