Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

