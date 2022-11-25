Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

