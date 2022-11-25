Patricia Gallup Sells 3,290 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,438,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.
NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
