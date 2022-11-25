Patricia Gallup Sells 3,290 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,438,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 61.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

