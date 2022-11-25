Patrick Edwardson Purchases 5,000 Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of The North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($18,919.24).

Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 316 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of £443.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.39. The North American Income Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 256.30 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 324 ($3.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. The North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

