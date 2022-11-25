Patrick J. Migliaccio Sells 3,000 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

