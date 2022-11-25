Patrick Vaughan Sells 300,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($677,545.23).

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 2.6 %

LMP opened at GBX 181.10 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.46.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LondonMetric Property

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.66) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.