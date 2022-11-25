Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £152.96 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 956 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($180.87).

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($11.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20,000.00. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($8.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($14.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 855.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 951.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 975 ($11.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 880 ($10.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.02).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

