Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.17

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 1286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
Further Reading
