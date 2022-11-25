Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.17

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 1286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

