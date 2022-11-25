Philip H. Coelho Sells 9,999 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

CPRX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 271,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.