PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 187,031 shares.The stock last traded at $91.60 and had previously closed at $90.15.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,650,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.