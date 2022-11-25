Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of PDD opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

