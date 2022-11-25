Piper Sandler Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $65.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.06.

MOS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

