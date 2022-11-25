Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 0.6 %

Premier Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

