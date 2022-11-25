Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.99

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.