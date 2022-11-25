ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. 46,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,083,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,009,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

