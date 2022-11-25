Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 4.4%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 8,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,845,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Provention Bio Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

About Provention Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

