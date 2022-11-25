Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 11,500 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $27.11 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

