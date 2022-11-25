Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 24,229 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Simmons First National worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 60.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simmons First National Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

