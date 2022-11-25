Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.48 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.