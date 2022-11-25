Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of American States Water worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $98.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

