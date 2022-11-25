Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,017,189 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

