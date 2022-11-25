Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

FELE stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

