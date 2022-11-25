Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

