Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.