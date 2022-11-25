Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.97 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day moving average is $199.72.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

