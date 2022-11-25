Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

