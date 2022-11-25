Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,389 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $129.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

