Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 0.7 %

MATX opened at $63.89 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.