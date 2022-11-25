Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,913 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.85.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.