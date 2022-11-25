Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Alarm.com worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.