Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 129.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $270.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

