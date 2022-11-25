Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,076 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $254.37 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

