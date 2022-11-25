Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,316 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. UBS Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.