Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,620 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day moving average is $241.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,715 shares of company stock valued at $30,549,734. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.