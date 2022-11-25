Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 127 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LCI Industries by 204.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LCI Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,021,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

