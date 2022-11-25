Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,285 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

