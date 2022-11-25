Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,363 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.