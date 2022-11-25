Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,457 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FormFactor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

