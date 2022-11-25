Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,366 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Eaton Announces Dividend

ETN stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

